Maysville's Windham signs NLI

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) For the third straight day a Maysville Wolverines softball player signed her national letter of intent to continue her softball career at the college level.

Braelyn Windham will head up to Lamoni, Iowa to play at Graceland University next year at the NAIA level in the Heart of America Conference.

Windham, a part of some of the best Maysville softball teams in program history, with two state titles in 2018 and then as a senior this past season in 2021.

“It was definitely a kind of a shock because I had no idea that this was going to happen for me. It definitely did keep pushing me and motivated me to get better and better every game and I had my teammates there beside me always pushing me also.” Windgam said.

“I remember one time it was a really close game and you could tell I was overthinking things and getting nervous and anxious myself. And I remember her coming up and tapped me with the bat or something and said ‘get out of your head coach,’ but that's just how she was, just like, she's a great kid. I will miss her for sure,” Maysville softball coach Ashley Mazurkewycz said.