Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Maysville's Windham signs NLI

Braelyn Windham will head up to Lamoni, Iowa to play at Graceland University next year at the NAIA level in the Heart of America Conference.

Posted: Jan 13, 2022 9:16 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) For the third straight day a Maysville Wolverines softball player signed her national letter of intent to continue her softball career at the college level.

Braelyn Windham will head up to Lamoni, Iowa to play at Graceland University next year at the NAIA level in the Heart of America Conference.

Windham, a part of some of the best Maysville softball teams in program history, with two state titles in 2018 and then as a senior this past season in 2021.

“It was definitely a kind of a shock because I had no idea that this was going to happen for me. It definitely did keep pushing me and motivated me to get better and better every game and I had my teammates there beside me always pushing me also.” Windgam said.

“I remember one time it was a really close game and you could tell I was overthinking things and getting nervous and anxious myself. And I remember her coming up and tapped me with the bat or something and said ‘get out of your head coach,’ but that's just how she was, just like, she's a great kid. I will miss her for sure,” Maysville softball coach Ashley Mazurkewycz said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Atchison
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Temperatures will be on the mild side again today with highs making a run for the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with a few wind gusts up to 25 mph. Clouds will slowly start to build back into the area this evening into the overnight hours. Friday is when the forecast will start to change. The first half of the day looks to be dry and cloudy with temperatures making it into the lower 40s. A cold front will start to approach our area late Friday afternoon into the evening. That will first give us a chance for some light rain. As the front moves through, temperatures will fall, and the rain will eventually change over to snow close to 11 pm. Snow showers will continue overnight into early Saturday morning. Right now, it looks like many areas could see accumulating snow around 1-3 inches. Higher totals will be possible to the north. Cooler temperatures will arrive after the passing of the cold front with highs in the 20s and 30s through the weekend. Sunny and dry weather looks to return for the start of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories