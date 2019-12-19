McGaughy signs NLI to play football at South Dakota State

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Lafayette senior Daeton McGaughy signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play football at South Dakota State next year.

But McGaughy's journey to playing college football started a few years ago, when he took over as the quarterback at Lafayette.

In his sophomore year, McGaughy was used as a wide receiver, but he was the heir to the quarterback position for the Fighting Irish.

McGaughy took over for Diego Bernard and credits Bernard for his success.