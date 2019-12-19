Clear
McGaughy signs NLI to play football at South Dakota State

Lafayette senior Daeton McGaughy signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play football at South Dakota State next year.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 1:01 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Lafayette senior Daeton McGaughy signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play football at South Dakota State next year.

But McGaughy's journey to playing college football started a few years ago, when he took over as the quarterback at Lafayette. 

In his sophomore year, McGaughy was used as a wide receiver, but he was the heir to the quarterback position for the Fighting Irish. 

McGaughy took over for Diego Bernard and credits Bernard for his success. 

We had lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri which allow our temperatures to warm up into the low to mid 30's. We will continue to stay dry across the area with no real good chance for rain or snow.
