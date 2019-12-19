(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Lafayette senior Daeton McGaughy signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play football at South Dakota State next year.
But McGaughy's journey to playing college football started a few years ago, when he took over as the quarterback at Lafayette.
In his sophomore year, McGaughy was used as a wide receiver, but he was the heir to the quarterback position for the Fighting Irish.
McGaughy took over for Diego Bernard and credits Bernard for his success.
Related Content
- McGaughy signs NLI to play football at South Dakota State
- Central senior signs NLI to play softball at NCMC
- Dakota Rau signs to Park University
- Lafayette senior signs NLI to attend Theater Arts Prep School in Las Vegas
- Guck signs with Truman State University to play baseball
- Maryville's Bram heading to North Dakota State next year
- Maryville's Hersh signs to play at Highland
- Nichols signs with Wichita State
- K-State to play in Liberty bowl
- Benedictine football to play Morningside in the NAIA national championship
Scroll for more content...