Mel Tjeerdsma inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Former Northwest head football coach and Athletic Director Mel Tjeerdsma officially entered into the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday night. The National Football Foundation recognized Tjeerdsma and 11 others in the 2018 induction class. Including, Mack Brown, Frank Beamer, Charles Woodson, Ed Reed and Calvin Johnson.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 11:21 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

NEW YORK CITY — Former Northwest head football coach and Athletic Director Mel Tjeerdsma officially entered into the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday night. The National Football Foundation recognized Tjeerdsma and 11 others in the 2018 induction class. Including, Mack Brown, Frank Beamer, Charles Woodson, Ed Reed and Calvin Johnson. 

He coached the Bearcats three NCAA DII national championships and 12 MIAA titles. While earning MIAA Coach of the Year 12 times and national coach of the year four times.

Tjeerdsma retired from coaching in 2011 with 247 career victories (183 Northwest, 64 Austin College). He returned to Northwest as athletic director in 2013.

Tjeerdsma oversaw three more NCAA Division II football national championships (2013, 2015, 2016) and one NCAA DIvision II men’s basketball national championship (2016) as athletic director.

