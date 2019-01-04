Men’s Basketball Picks up First MIAA Win in Dramatic Fashion (Griffon Athletics)

EDMOND, Okla. (Courtesy of Griffon Athletics) – Griffon Men's Basketball (7-7, 1-2 MIAA) picked up its first conference win at Central Oklahoma (7-5, 0-3 MIAA) on Thursday night. The Griffons used excellent free-throw shooting and key stops in the final minutes to improve to .500 on the season.

NOTABLES

The Griffons trailed by as much as 10 points in the first half before cutting the deficit to five going into halftime.

Central Oklahoma made five three's on 50 percent shooting in the first half, but Missouri Western used 17 made free-throws to stay within reach.

Tyrell Carroll's layup with 12:24 to play in the second half capped off a 22-4 run for the Griffons. The Griffons shot 60 percent and held Central Oklahoma to just 14 percent shooting while forcing five turnovers.

The Bronchos regained the lead at 78-77 with just over one minute to play.

Lavon Hightower calmly sank two free throws to give Missouri Western the one-point lead with 50 second remaining.

Central Oklahoma's Marquis Johnson missed the potential go-ahead jumper on the ensuing possession.

Alex Martin grabbed the rebound before knocking down two-straight free throws for the Griffons.

The Griffons made all eight of their free throws in the final minute.

Missouri Western's 36 made free-throws are the most by an MIAA team this season.

Al five Griffon starters scored in double-figures.

LEADERS

Carroll led the team in scoring with 18 points on 73 percent shooting while also dishing out a game-high five assists.

Hightower added 17 points and made all 13 of his free-throw attempts.

Alex Martin finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Bryan Hudson and Tyus Millhollin both scored 16 points.

UP NEXT

Missouri Western Men's Basketball will travel to Northeastern State (6-6, 0-3 MIAA) on Saturday for its next game.

The RiverHawks lost to No. 2 Northwest Missouri 105-70 on Thursday.