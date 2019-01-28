Merrifield gets contract extension from Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Second baseman Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $16.25 million, and includes $2 million in performance bonuses.

Merrifield is coming off a season in which he led the Majors in hits (192) and stolen bases (45), while establishing himself as one of the premier super utility players in the sport.

Merrifield, 30, did not reach the Majors until age 27. He debuted with the Royals in 2016, one year after they won the World Series.