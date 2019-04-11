Clear
Merrifield's hit-streak comes to an end at 31 games

Whit Merrifield's team-record hitting streak ended at 31 games after going 0-for-6 in the Royals' 7-6 loss to the Mariners, Thursday.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 10:01 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Whit Merrifield's team-record hitting streak ended at 31 games after going 0-for-6 in the  Royals' 7-6 loss to the Mariners, Thursday.

Merrifield had passed George Brett (1980) for the longest streak in franchise history on Wednesday.

"Out of my last nine outs, I feel like I've made six good swings on good pitches in the zone,'' Merrifield said after the game Thursday. "I either hit it on the barrel at somebody or just missed it and hit it in the air. That's kind of what makes streaks like these so rare."

Merrifield's 31-game streak was the MLB's longest since Dan Uggla's 33-game streak in 2011.

Temperatures will stay cool and below average heading into the weekend with highs only in the upper 40s into lower 50s on Friday. We'll have a mix of sun & clouds Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. We'll see scattered rain or a rain/snow mix chances late Saturday night into Sunday morning as another storm system pushes through.
