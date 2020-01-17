(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Metro Academy defeated the Benton Cardinals in the Cardinal Classic Tournament Championship Thursday night.
Metro Academy won 58-49.
Savannah defeated Plattsburg in the third-place game Thursday night.
Related Content
- Metro Academy defeats Cardinals in tournament championship
- Maryville tops Cardinals, advances to district championship
- West Platte outlasts Cardinals in KCI Tournament consolation game
- Pigskin Preview: Stewartsville Cardinals
- Spoofhounds volleyball top Cardinals
- Lady Indians take down Cardinals
- Mound City defeats the Cardinals, will play East Atchison for district title
- Maryville boys to play Chillicothe in Cameron tournament basketball championship
- Benedictine men's basketball advances to first conference tournament championship
- East Buchanan advances to Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament championship
Scroll for more content...