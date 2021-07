(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Bishop leBlond Athletic Director Michael Evans announcing he is stepping down.

Evans took the position 5 years ago.

Today tweeting out that he will miss it tremendously, but is ready for his new opportunities and the time to spend with his family, but will says he will still be in full support of the school.

The eagles won 6 State Titles in a variety of programs while Evans was Athletic Director from 2017-2021.