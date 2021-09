(Faucett, Mo) Mid-Buchanan went into week 5 with a perfect 4-0 record, and on Friday they hosted North Platte who is still looking for their first win of the season.

This game was all Dragons as they cruise to victory 62 to 6.

Mid-Buchanan (5-0) will travel to Hamilton (4-1) for week 6, and North Platte (0-5) will host Lawson (1-4).