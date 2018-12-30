Clear

Mid-Buch Lady Dragons win Leblond Holiday basketball tournament

The Mid-Buchanan Lady Dragon basketball team beat Maryville 54-49 in the Leblond Holiday basketball tournament championship.

Posted: Dec. 30, 2018 12:12 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Mid-Buchanan Lady Dragons took on the Maryville Spoofhounds in the in the Bishop Leblond Holiday basketball tournament championship game Saturday afternoon. 

Mid-buchanan beat Maryville 54-49 giving the Dragons their third Leblond tournament championship on a row. 

The Dragons next game will be against Bishop Leblond January 2. in Faucett.

