Mid-Buch beats Plattsburg to win KCI tournament

FAUCETT, Mo. - The KCI boys' and girls' basketball tournament wrapped up Saturday with host school Mid Buchanan (4-1) boys playing in the championship against Plattsburg getting the win 56-35.
"I told them to enjoy the moment, where we were a year ago to now is a long ways, and I just feel like the culture on this team is really improved," Mid Buchanan head basketball coach Bryce Kemper said.
The Dragons will travel to St. Joseph to play Lafayette Monday with tip-off beginning at 7 p.m.
