Mid-Buch beats Plattsburg to win KCI tournament

The KCI boys and girls basketball tournament wrapped up Saturday with host school Mid Buchanan (4-1) boys playing in the championship against Plattsburg getting the win 56-35.

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

FAUCETT, Mo. - The KCI boys' and girls' basketball tournament wrapped up Saturday with host school Mid Buchanan (4-1) boys playing in the championship against Plattsburg getting the win 56-35.

"I told them to enjoy the moment, where we were a year ago to now is a long ways, and I just feel like the culture on this team is really improved," Mid Buchanan head basketball coach Bryce Kemper said.

The Dragons will travel to St. Joseph to play Lafayette Monday with tip-off beginning at 7 p.m.

A couple of disturbances will be moving through the area starting early Sunday morning through Monday evening. These systems have been pretty hard to pin down and are still developing. The first system will cause snow showers starting Sunday morning and it will hang around overnight. Then system two moves in on Monday morning and could continue through the evening hours. Right now it looks like we could be seeing 2-5 inches of snow, with larger accumulations in counties to the south.
