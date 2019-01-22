Mid-Buch lady Dragons lead in mid season basketball tournament

DEARBORN, Mo. - The Mid-Buchanan lady Dragons push past the West Platte lady Jays in the first round of the North Platte tournament Monday night getting the win 76-26. Cali Bailey for Mid-Buchanan lead the team in scoring with 21.

Other scores from the North Platte tournament Jefferson beat Polo 55-21.

Cameron tournament girls:

Maryville 64 Higginsville 47

Smithville 54 Excelsior Springs 9

Lawson 42 Cameron 30

Both tournaments will continue throughout the week with championship rounds beginning Friday.