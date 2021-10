(HAMILTON, Mo) The #2 ranked Mid-Buchanan Dragons traveling to take on #9 ranked Hamilton Hornets.

Mid-Buchanan went up 14-0 quickly in the first quarter, and they were able to hold on as they beat the Hornets 21 to 19.

The Dragons (6-0) will host East Buchanan (6-0) in week 7, and the Hornets (4-2) will host Plattsburg (1-5).