Mid-Buchanan advances to Class 2 Quartefinals

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— In a KCI Conference showdown, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons boys' basketball team defeated Plattsburg, 66-59, in the Class 2 Sectional Round Wednesday.
The Dragons defeated Plattsburg in a rematch from last year's sectional round.
Mid-Buchanan will play Skyline on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. at Liberty North High School.
