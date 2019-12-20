Mid-Buchanan bounces back in win versus KCI foe West Platte

(FAUCETT) The Mid-Buchanan girls' basketball team was coming off a tough loss to Maryville this week and beat West Platte Friday night, 62-31.
The Lady Dragons are now 5-3 on the season.
