Mid-Buchanan captures 1st district title since 2003

The Mid-Buchanan Dragons are district champions.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 10:47 PM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 11:03 PM

(WELLINGTON-NAPOLEON, Mo.)— The Mid-Buchanan Dragons are district champions.

The Dragons defeated Wellington-Napoleon, 36-6, in the Class 1 District 7 championship Friday night. 

The victory is the Dragons' first district title since 2003. 

A very windy and cold Friday afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures continued to drop across the area and wind gusted up to 35 mph.
