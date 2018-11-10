Mid-Buchanan captures 1st district title since 2003

(WELLINGTON-NAPOLEON, Mo.)— The Mid-Buchanan Dragons are district champions.
The Dragons defeated Wellington-Napoleon, 36-6, in the Class 1 District 7 championship Friday night.
The victory is the Dragons' first district title since 2003.
