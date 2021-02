(FAUCETT, Mo.) Mid-Buchanan defeated Gallatin in the class 2 district 15 championship game.

The final score was 71-35. This was Mid-Buchanan's fifth straight district title.

Junior Caiden Bailey led the Dragons with 24 points on the night and senior Javan Noyes finished with five threes and 15 points.

For the Bulldogs, junior Brinley Vandivir finished the night with 13 points.

Mid-Buchanan will host North Andrew on Tuesday night in the sectional round at 6 p.m.