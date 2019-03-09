(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.)— It wasn't the end the Mid-Buchanan girls basketball team wanted, but the Lady Dragons will still bring home a Class 2 2nd place finish home.
The Lady Dragons (26-6) lost to Thayer (30-3), 52-35 in the state championship game Saturday in Springfield.
The Bobcats held a seven-point lead at the break, 23-16, before pulling away down the stretch in the fourth quarter.
Kelsey Stout led the Lady Dragons with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Related Content
- Mid-Buchanan falls to Thayer in Class 2 State Championship
- Mid-Buchanan seeks state championship in return to Final Four
- Mid-Buchanan tops Bulldogs, advance to district championship
- East Buchanan, Mid-Buchanan meet in district semifinals Friday night
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mid-Buchanan girls return to state final four
- Pigskin Preview: Mid-Buchanan building more than just football players
- Mid-Buchanan tops Wolverines, moves to 2-0 on the season
- Winn's walk-off gives Lafayette win against Mid-Buchanan
- Mid-Buchanan captures 1st district title since 2003
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mid-Buchanan boys pull off district title game upset
Scroll for more content...