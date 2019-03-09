Clear

Mid-Buchanan falls to Thayer in Class 2 State Championship

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.)— It wasn't the end the Mid-Buchanan girls basketball team wanted, but the Lady Dragons will still bring home a Class 2 2nd place finish home.

The Lady Dragons (26-6) lost to Thayer (30-3), 52-35 in the state championship game Saturday in Springfield. 

The Bobcats held a seven-point lead at the break, 23-16, before pulling away down the stretch in the fourth quarter. 

Kelsey Stout led the Lady Dragons with 12 points and eight rebounds. 

