Mid-Buchanan lady Dragons win first soccer match in program history

FAUCETT, Mo. - The Mid-Buchanan lady Dragon's soccer team played in their first game in school history Tuesday taking on Kauffman University Academy out of Kansas City getting the win 8-0.

The first goal of the game, and first goal of the program's history came from Liv Moeckli around the 15-minute mark in the first half. It would only be a few minutes later that Kenna Hallquist would score goal number two, which would put the Dragons on a path to win their first match in blowout fashion.

The lady Dragons will play at Chillicothe Wednesday at 5 p.m.