Mid-Buchanan looks to avenge Week 5 OT loss to Hamilton Saturday

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— For a team to go from 1-9 in 2017 to 8-4 in 2018, a lot of things have to go right.

"Confidence, but not cockiness," Senior Caleb Kirschner said.

In fact, it takes a lot to flip the script.

"A lot of us started believing right after that last game, last year, when we lost," Kirschner said.

Mid-Buchanan lost in the first round of the 2017 playoffs and now find themselves in 2018 just two wins away from a state title appearance, after winning a district title last Friday night.

"They've done a great job this year of taking it one game at a time and one step at a time," Head coach Aaron Fritz said.

The next step is Saturday against KCI foe Hamilton—a team that beat Mid-Buchanan in overtime in Week 5.

"We're hoping that losing to them in overtime ended up being the best thing for us," Fritz said. "It worked out once and we're hoping it works out again because we are really excited to play them again because we feel like we let one get away."