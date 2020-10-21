Mid-Buchanan named East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons have been named the East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week for Week 8.
The Dragons defeated Atchison County, Kan. Friday night, 63-7.
#1 Mid-Buchanan hosts West Platte on Friday.
