Mid-Buchanan named Highland CC Team of the Week

The Mid-Buchanan Dragons football team is the Highland Community College Team of the Week.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— The Mid-Buchanan Dragons football team is the Highland Community College Team of the Week.

The Dragons defeated Hamilton, 35-0, Friday night. 

Mid-Buchanan hosts East Buchanan this Friday. 

