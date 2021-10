(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons football team has been named the East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week. The Dragons defeated East Buchanan in a Week 7 showdown of two Class 1 Top 10 teams.

The Dragons trailed at halftime and into the second half before topping East Buchanan, 28-21.

Mid-Buchanan improves to 7-0 and sits at #2 in the Class 1 rankings. The Dragons head to Plattsburg Friday night.