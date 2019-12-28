(ST. JOSEPH) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons girls' basketball team created some separation in the second half to defeat Hogan Prep.
The Dragons defeated Hogan Prep, 66-44.
Mid-Buchanan plays Maryville at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the semifinals of the LeBlond Holiday Tournament.
Related Content
- Mid-Buchanan races past Hogan Prep
- Mid-Buchanan tops East Buchanan in Battle of the Buchanan's
- East Buchanan, Mid-Buchanan meet in district semifinals Friday night
- Mid-Buchanan tops Lawson in KCI showdown
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mid-Buchanan girls move past North Platte, advance to quarterfinals
- Pigskin Preview: Mid-Buchanan building more than just football players
- Mid-Buchanan tops Wolverines, moves to 2-0 on the season
- Winn's walk-off gives Lafayette win against Mid-Buchanan
- Mid-Buchanan tops Bulldogs, advance to district championship
- Mid-Buchanan captures 1st district title since 2003
Scroll for more content...