Mid-Buchanan races past Hogan Prep

The Mid-Buchanan Dragons girls' basketball team created some separation in the second half to defeat Hogan Prep.

Posted: Dec 28, 2019 12:06 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons girls' basketball team created some separation in the second half to defeat Hogan Prep.

The Dragons defeated Hogan Prep, 66-44. 

Mid-Buchanan plays Maryville at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the semifinals of the LeBlond Holiday Tournament. 

