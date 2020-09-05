Mid-Buchanan rolls in Week 2 contest, improve to 2-0 on the season

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons jumped out to a fast start Friday night and didn't look back in the win against the Maysville.
The Dragons defeated the Wolverines, 73-8, and improve to 2-0.
Mid-Buchanan travels to Lawson next Friday.
The Mid-Buchanan Dragons jumped out to a fast start Friday night and didn't look back in the win against the Maysville.
(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons jumped out to a fast start Friday night and didn't look back in the win against the Maysville.
The Dragons defeated the Wolverines, 73-8, and improve to 2-0.
Mid-Buchanan travels to Lawson next Friday.