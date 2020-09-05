Clear
Mid-Buchanan rolls in Week 2 contest, improve to 2-0 on the season

The Mid-Buchanan Dragons jumped out to a fast start Friday night and didn't look back in the win against the Maysville.

Posted: Sep 5, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons jumped out to a fast start Friday night and didn't look back in the win against the Maysville.

The Dragons defeated the Wolverines, 73-8, and improve to 2-0.

Mid-Buchanan travels to Lawson next Friday. 

Warmer air will move into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be normal for much of the rest of the week.
