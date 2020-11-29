Clear
Mid-Buchanan runs past Adrian, advances to first-ever state championship game

The third time was the charm for the Mid-Buchanan football team. The Dragons made their third-straight Class 1 semifinals appearance Saturday and this time, Mid-Buchanan pulled out the victory to advance to the championship game.

Posted: Nov 29, 2020 10:46 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— The third time was the charm for the Mid-Buchanan football team.

The Dragons made their third-straight Class 1 semifinals appearance Saturday and this time, Mid-Buchanan pulled out the victory to advance to the championship game.

The Dragons jumped out to a 35-0 lead on Adrian in the first quarter and that was just about all Mid-Buchanan needed. The No. 1 team in Class 1 added a few more scores in the second to take a 56-6 lead into halftime. 

Mid-Buchanan rolled in the second half to a 63-13 victory and the program's first-ever state championship game.

A cold front will push through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Sunday morning, bringing strong winds and chilly temperatures with it. These winds will persist into Sunday evening, lingering overnight. Monday morning lows will dip into the low-to-mid 20s with wind chills in the teens. This will make for a chilly commute for the start of the work week.
