Mid-Buchanan runs past Adrian, advances to first-ever state championship game

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— The third time was the charm for the Mid-Buchanan football team.

The Dragons made their third-straight Class 1 semifinals appearance Saturday and this time, Mid-Buchanan pulled out the victory to advance to the championship game.

The Dragons jumped out to a 35-0 lead on Adrian in the first quarter and that was just about all Mid-Buchanan needed. The No. 1 team in Class 1 added a few more scores in the second to take a 56-6 lead into halftime.

Mid-Buchanan rolled in the second half to a 63-13 victory and the program's first-ever state championship game.