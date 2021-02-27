Mid-Buchanan sending 12 to state wrestling tournament

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons boys wrestling team will send 12 grapplers to the state competition.

The Dragons had five wrestlers win first place at the Class 1 Sectional 4 meet— Ryder Coons (106), Chase Davidson (160), Denton Biller (170), Wade Stanton (182), Creed Webster (195).

Here is the full list of wrestlers heading to state:

Ryder Coons (106)

Clancey Woodward (113)

Dallas Grippando (120)

Kaden Anderson (126)

Butch Walters (138)

Nathan Hyde (145)

Colton Kirkham (152)

Chase Davidson (160)

Denton Biller (170)

Wade Stanton (182)

Creed Webster (195)

Seth Cruz (285)