Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mid-Buchanan sending 12 to state wrestling tournament

The Mid-Buchanan Dragons boys wrestling team will send 12 grapplers to the state competition.

Posted: Feb 27, 2021 9:52 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons boys wrestling team will send 12 grapplers to the state competition.

The Dragons had five wrestlers win first place at the Class 1 Sectional 4 meet— Ryder Coons (106), Chase Davidson (160), Denton Biller (170), Wade Stanton (182), Creed Webster (195).

Here is the full list of wrestlers heading to state:

Ryder Coons (106)

Clancey Woodward (113)

Dallas Grippando (120)

Kaden Anderson (126)

Butch Walters (138)

Nathan Hyde (145)

Colton Kirkham (152)

Chase Davidson (160)

Denton Biller (170)

Wade Stanton (182)

Creed Webster (195)

Seth Cruz (285)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Clarinda
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
Falls City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
A weak cold front will move through the area overnight bringing the chance for a few areas of very light rain, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow because of the front with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It will be breezy at times tomorrow especially in the morning and afternoon hours with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Mild and fairly quiet weather is on the way for next week with above average temperatures all week. Temperatures will start in the 50s on Monday and warm into the 60s by mid week. Most of next week looks sunny and dry with only a few slim chances for precipitation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories