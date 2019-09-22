Clear

Mid-Buchanan shuts down Panthers in KCI game

The Mid-Buchanan Dragons picked up a big home win Friday night against North Platte.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 1:07 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— The Mid-Buchanan Dragons picked up a big home win Friday night against North Platte.

The Dragons move to 3-1 on the season with the 53-6 victory. 

Other KCI scores: 

Hamilton 13     Lathrop 49

East Buchanan 30     West Platte 14

Lawson 35     Plattsburg 0

GRC scores: 

Gallatin 23     Maysville 14

Milan 24     Princeton 25

Trenton 26    Putnam County 30

South Harrison 32     Polo 0

