Mid-Buchanan shuts down Panthers in KCI game

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— The Mid-Buchanan Dragons picked up a big home win Friday night against North Platte.
The Dragons move to 3-1 on the season with the 53-6 victory.
Other KCI scores:
Hamilton 13 Lathrop 49
East Buchanan 30 West Platte 14
Lawson 35 Plattsburg 0
GRC scores:
Gallatin 23 Maysville 14
Milan 24 Princeton 25
Trenton 26 Putnam County 30
South Harrison 32 Polo 0
