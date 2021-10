(PLATTSBURG, Mo) The Plattsburg Tigers hosted the (#2) Mid-Buchanan Dragons in week 8 of the regular season.

This one was all Mid-Buchanan as they roll to their 8th win on the season 56-7.

Next week the (#2) Dragons (8-0) travel to West Platte (7-1) to play for an outright KCI title.

Plattsburg (1-7) will travel to Lathrop (2-6) next week.