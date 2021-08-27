Mid-Buchanan takes care of business in season opener

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Buchanan Dragons took care of business in their season opener Friday night.
The Dragons defeated Princeton, 49-6.
Mid-Buchanan improves to 1-0 and heads to Southeast next Friday.
The Mid-Buchanan Buchanan Dragons took care of business in their season opener Friday night.
(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Buchanan Dragons took care of business in their season opener Friday night.
The Dragons defeated Princeton, 49-6.
Mid-Buchanan improves to 1-0 and heads to Southeast next Friday.