Mid-Buchanan tops Bulldogs, advance to district championship

For the first time since 2009, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons top the East Buchanan Bulldogs.

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 11:26 PM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 11:29 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(GOWER, Mo.)— For the first time since 2009, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons top the East Buchanan Bulldogs.

The Dragons defeated East Buchanan Friday night, 42-20, to advance to the district championship game next Friday night against Wellington-Napoleon. 

Mid-Buchanan improves to 7-4 on the season. 

