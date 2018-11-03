Mid-Buchanan tops Bulldogs, advance to district championship

(GOWER, Mo.)— For the first time since 2009, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons top the East Buchanan Bulldogs.
The Dragons defeated East Buchanan Friday night, 42-20, to advance to the district championship game next Friday night against Wellington-Napoleon.
Mid-Buchanan improves to 7-4 on the season.
