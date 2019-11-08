Clear

Mid-Buchanan tops Bulldogs, advances to district championships

The Mid-Buchanan Dragons advance to the Class 1 District 7 championship with a 49-22 victory against East Buchanan.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 11:07 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— The Mid-Buchanan Dragons advance to the Class 1 District 7 championship with a 49-22 victory against East Buchanan.

The Dragons will play for their second straight district title next Friday night when they host Hamilton. 

The Hornets won their semifinals game against Plattsburg, 42-8. 


