Mid-Buchanan tops East Buchanan in Battle of the Buchanan's

The Mid-Buchanan Dragons defeated East Buchanan Friday night in the Battle of the Buchanan's.

Posted: Oct 6, 2019 4:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— The Mid-Buchanan Dragons defeated East Buchanan Friday night in the Battle of the Buchanan's.

The Dragons won 46-6. 

Other Friday night scores: 

Suburban Red

Central 0     Lee's Summit 50

MEC

Lafayette 13     Chillicothe 14

Maryville 47     Benton 7

Savannah 55     Cameron 7

St. Joseph Christian 7     St. Pius X (KC) 48 (Non-Conference)

KCI

Lathrop 38     Lawson 13

West Platte 26     North Platte 44

Plattsburg 2      Hamilton 7

GRC

Maysville 49     Polo 0

Gallatin 14     South Harrison 22

Trenton 14     Milan 30

Princeton 19     Putnam County 4

8-man GRC 

Braymer 0     Albany 86

Rich Hill 48     Pattonsburg 82 (Non-conference)

North Andrew 52     Stanberry 12

Orrick 6     Worth County 28 (Non-conference)

275

Northwest Nodaway 14     DeKalb 42

Rock Port 36     King City 16 (Non-conference)

Southwest Livingston 58     Platte Valley 12

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 57     Stewartsville 12

Mound City 50     East Atchsion 58 

A cold front pushed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Saturday afternoon bringing in dry but cooler weather for our Sunday.
