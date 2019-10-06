Mid-Buchanan tops East Buchanan in Battle of the Buchanan's

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— The Mid-Buchanan Dragons defeated East Buchanan Friday night in the Battle of the Buchanan's.
The Dragons won 46-6.
Other Friday night scores:
Suburban Red
Central 0 Lee's Summit 50
MEC
Lafayette 13 Chillicothe 14
Maryville 47 Benton 7
Savannah 55 Cameron 7
St. Joseph Christian 7 St. Pius X (KC) 48 (Non-Conference)
KCI
Lathrop 38 Lawson 13
West Platte 26 North Platte 44
Plattsburg 2 Hamilton 7
GRC
Maysville 49 Polo 0
Gallatin 14 South Harrison 22
Trenton 14 Milan 30
Princeton 19 Putnam County 4
8-man GRC
Braymer 0 Albany 86
Rich Hill 48 Pattonsburg 82 (Non-conference)
North Andrew 52 Stanberry 12
Orrick 6 Worth County 28 (Non-conference)
275
Northwest Nodaway 14 DeKalb 42
Rock Port 36 King City 16 (Non-conference)
Southwest Livingston 58 Platte Valley 12
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 57 Stewartsville 12
Mound City 50 East Atchsion 58
