Mid-Buchanan tops Lawson in KCI showdown

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— The Mid-Buchanan Dragons topped Lawson Friday night, 28-6, in KCI play.
The Dragons finish the season 8-1 and Lawson finishes 6-3.
Mid-Buchanan will play in Class 1 District 7 next week and Lawson plays in Class 2 District 8.
