(LATHROP, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons picked up a win against Lathrop Tuesday afternoon, 9-5.

The Dragons trailed 3-2 going to the fifth and proceeded to score seven runs in the inning to take a 9-3 lead.

Mid-Buchanan held the Mules to two runs in the final three innings to pick up the win.

The Dragons are 5-0 on the season.