(FAUCETT, Mo.)— The Mid-Buchanan Dragons topped the Polo Panthers, 55-8, in the opening round of Class 1 District 7.
The Dragons improve to 9-1 on the season.
Mid-Buchanan will host East Buchanan next Friday night in the Class 1 District 7 semifinals.
Related Content
- Mid-Buchanan tops Polo in opening round of district play
- Mid-Buchanan tops East Buchanan in Battle of the Buchanan's
- Mid-Buchanan tops Bulldogs, advance to district championship
- East Buchanan, Mid-Buchanan meet in district semifinals Friday night
- Mid-Buchanan tops Lawson in KCI showdown
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mid-Buchanan boys pull off district title game upset
- Mid-Buchanan captures 1st district title since 2003
- Mid-Buchanan tops Wolverines, moves to 2-0 on the season
- Mid-Buchanan tops Wolverines, move to 2-0 on the season
- Hamilton highlights week five of GRC and KCI play with win over Mid-Buchanan
Scroll for more content...