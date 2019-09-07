Clear

Mid-Buchanan tops Wolverines, move to 2-0 on the season

The Mid-Buchanan Dragons move to 2-0 on the regular season with a win against Maysville.

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 1:12 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.)— The Mid-Buchanan Dragons move to 2-0 on the regular season with a win against Maysville.

The Dragons defeated Maysville 42-0 in the Week 2 win. 

Mid-Buchanan will play Lathrop next week to open KCI Conference play. 

Other scores from 11-man football:

Lafayette Co. 6     Lawson 13

Hogan Prep 6    Lathrop 50

North Platte 14     Princeton 41

South Harrison 42    West Platte 14

Plattsburg 36     Sumner 6

Gallatin 20     Hamilton 14

Slater 38     Polo 20

Trenton 6     Lexington 38

Friday and Saturday is looking to stay dry and sunny. It will be very pleasant with temperatures near average in the lower 80s. It won't be until late Saturday night into Sunday we'll see next chance for rain as our next storm system pushes through.
