(MAYSVILLE, Mo.)— The Mid-Buchanan Dragons move to 2-0 on the regular season with a win against Maysville.
The Dragons defeated Maysville 42-0 in the Week 2 win.
Mid-Buchanan will play Lathrop next week to open KCI Conference play.
Other scores from 11-man football:
Lafayette Co. 6 Lawson 13
Hogan Prep 6 Lathrop 50
North Platte 14 Princeton 41
South Harrison 42 West Platte 14
Plattsburg 36 Sumner 6
Gallatin 20 Hamilton 14
Slater 38 Polo 20
Trenton 6 Lexington 38
Related Content
- Mid-Buchanan tops Wolverines, move to 2-0 on the season
- Mid-Buchanan tops Wolverines, moves to 2-0 on the season
- Mid-Buchanan tops Bulldogs, advance to district championship
- East Buchanan, Mid-Buchanan meet in district semifinals Friday night
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mid-Buchanan girls move past North Platte, advance to quarterfinals
- Pigskin Preview: Mid-Buchanan building more than just football players
- Winn's walk-off gives Lafayette win against Mid-Buchanan
- Mid-Buchanan captures 1st district title since 2003
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mid-Buchanan boys pull off district title game upset
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mid-Buchanan girls return to state final four
Scroll for more content...