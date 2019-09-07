Mid-Buchanan tops Wolverines, move to 2-0 on the season

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.)— The Mid-Buchanan Dragons move to 2-0 on the regular season with a win against Maysville.

The Dragons defeated Maysville 42-0 in the Week 2 win.

Mid-Buchanan will play Lathrop next week to open KCI Conference play.

Other scores from 11-man football:

Lafayette Co. 6 Lawson 13

Hogan Prep 6 Lathrop 50

North Platte 14 Princeton 41

South Harrison 42 West Platte 14

Plattsburg 36 Sumner 6

Gallatin 20 Hamilton 14

Slater 38 Polo 20

Trenton 6 Lexington 38