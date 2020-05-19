Clear
Mid-Buchanan using state health guidelines to start summer conditioning workouts

Mid-Buchanan became one of the first schools to reopen for summer workouts and activities Tuesday.

The Dragons started conditioning workouts using Missouri state health guidelines to get started. 

According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association, a school can start summer workouts as long as the 2019-2020 school year has ended. Mid-Buchanan's ended on Friday. 

However, the workouts are not normal. Mid-Buchanan is taking extreme caution by constantly cleaning equipment, social distancing, and working in groups less than 10. 

Mid-Buchanan staff and coaches hope that this will bring the kids back together after two months of quarantine. 

For more information on the three-month guidelines for Mid-Buchanan, click here

Weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to be greatly influenced by a cut off low that spent most of Monday and Tuesday slowly drifting southward through Illinois. This will result in a continued north to northeasterly winds and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday.
