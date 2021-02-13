Clear
Mid-Buchanan wins Class 1 District 8 wrestling championship

The Mid-Buchanan Dragons won the Class 1 District 8 championship Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Feb 13, 2021 9:34 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons won the Class 1 District 8 championship Saturday afternoon.

Here are team results: 

1) Mid-Buchanan (274)

2) Maysville (168)

3) Albany (68)

3) East Atchison (68)

5) Rock Port (38)

6) Stanberry (26)

7) North Andrew (22)

Here are the results for each weight class:

106

1st Place - Ryder Coons of Mid-Buchanan

113

1st Place - Clancey Woodward of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Cooper Berry of Maysville
3rd Place - Gavin Shoush of Albany
4th Place - Caleb Lucas of Rock Port

120

1st Place - Dawson Fansher of North Andrew
2nd Place - Dallas Grippando of Mid-Buchanan
3rd Place - Nate Doolittle of Albany
4th Place - Hunter Gilreath of Maysville

126

1st Place - Kaden Anderson of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Draken Bennett of Maysville

132

1st Place - Clayton Rotterman of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Brendan Barton of Maysville
3rd Place - Linkin Murry of Tarkio
4th Place - Conlan Newman of Albany

138

1st Place - Butch Walters of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Kaleb Jestes of Maysville
3rd Place - Braiden Wennihan of Tarkio
4th Place - Jerrid Bunten of Albany

145

1st Place - Nathan Hyde of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Gabe Abbott of Rock Port
3rd Place - Joey Tate of Albany
4th Place - Sammie Litherbury of Tarkio

152

1st Place - Colton Kirkham of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Luke Mason of Maysville
3rd Place - Kyle Burke of Albany
4th Place - Trulin Pankau of Rock Port

160

1st Place - Chase Davidson of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Bo Graves of Tarkio
3rd Place - Coy Sobotka of Maysville
4th Place - Hunter Coil of Albany

170

1st Place - Denton Biller of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Jake Redman of Maysville
3rd Place - Kaedon Showers of Stanberry
4th Place - Connor Brown of Tarkio

182

1st Place - Wade Stanton of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Max Heintz of Maysville

195

1st Place - Creed Webster of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Blayke Kolb of Maysville
3rd Place - Colten Stevens of Rock Port
4th Place - Aaron Schlueter of Tarkio

220

1st Place - Owen Stockbauer of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Konnor Watkins of Maysville
3rd Place - Jayden Umbarger of Tarkio
4th Place - Bryce Newby of Albany

285

1st Place - Cole Gripka of Maysville
2nd Place - Austin Colvin of Stanberry
3rd Place - Seth Cruz of Mid-Buchanan
4th Place - Grant Turnbull of Tarkio

