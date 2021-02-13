Mid-Buchanan wins Class 1 District 8 wrestling championship

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons won the Class 1 District 8 championship Saturday afternoon.
Here are team results:
1) Mid-Buchanan (274)
2) Maysville (168)
3) Albany (68)
3) East Atchison (68)
5) Rock Port (38)
6) Stanberry (26)
7) North Andrew (22)
Here are the results for each weight class:
106
1st Place - Ryder Coons of Mid-Buchanan
113
1st Place - Clancey Woodward of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Cooper Berry of Maysville
3rd Place - Gavin Shoush of Albany
4th Place - Caleb Lucas of Rock Port
120
1st Place - Dawson Fansher of North Andrew
2nd Place - Dallas Grippando of Mid-Buchanan
3rd Place - Nate Doolittle of Albany
4th Place - Hunter Gilreath of Maysville
126
1st Place - Kaden Anderson of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Draken Bennett of Maysville
132
1st Place - Clayton Rotterman of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Brendan Barton of Maysville
3rd Place - Linkin Murry of Tarkio
4th Place - Conlan Newman of Albany
138
1st Place - Butch Walters of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Kaleb Jestes of Maysville
3rd Place - Braiden Wennihan of Tarkio
4th Place - Jerrid Bunten of Albany
145
1st Place - Nathan Hyde of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Gabe Abbott of Rock Port
3rd Place - Joey Tate of Albany
4th Place - Sammie Litherbury of Tarkio
152
1st Place - Colton Kirkham of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Luke Mason of Maysville
3rd Place - Kyle Burke of Albany
4th Place - Trulin Pankau of Rock Port
160
1st Place - Chase Davidson of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Bo Graves of Tarkio
3rd Place - Coy Sobotka of Maysville
4th Place - Hunter Coil of Albany
170
1st Place - Denton Biller of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Jake Redman of Maysville
3rd Place - Kaedon Showers of Stanberry
4th Place - Connor Brown of Tarkio
182
1st Place - Wade Stanton of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Max Heintz of Maysville
195
1st Place - Creed Webster of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Blayke Kolb of Maysville
3rd Place - Colten Stevens of Rock Port
4th Place - Aaron Schlueter of Tarkio
220
1st Place - Owen Stockbauer of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Konnor Watkins of Maysville
3rd Place - Jayden Umbarger of Tarkio
4th Place - Bryce Newby of Albany
285
1st Place - Cole Gripka of Maysville
2nd Place - Austin Colvin of Stanberry
3rd Place - Seth Cruz of Mid-Buchanan
4th Place - Grant Turnbull of Tarkio