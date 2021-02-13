Mid-Buchanan wins Class 1 District 8 wrestling championship

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons won the Class 1 District 8 championship Saturday afternoon.

Here are team results:

1) Mid-Buchanan (274)

2) Maysville (168)

3) Albany (68)

3) East Atchison (68)

5) Rock Port (38)

6) Stanberry (26)

7) North Andrew (22)

Here are the results for each weight class:

106

1st Place - Ryder Coons of Mid-Buchanan

113

1st Place - Clancey Woodward of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Cooper Berry of Maysville

3rd Place - Gavin Shoush of Albany

4th Place - Caleb Lucas of Rock Port

120

1st Place - Dawson Fansher of North Andrew

2nd Place - Dallas Grippando of Mid-Buchanan

3rd Place - Nate Doolittle of Albany

4th Place - Hunter Gilreath of Maysville

126

1st Place - Kaden Anderson of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Draken Bennett of Maysville

132

1st Place - Clayton Rotterman of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Brendan Barton of Maysville

3rd Place - Linkin Murry of Tarkio

4th Place - Conlan Newman of Albany

138

1st Place - Butch Walters of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Kaleb Jestes of Maysville

3rd Place - Braiden Wennihan of Tarkio

4th Place - Jerrid Bunten of Albany

145

1st Place - Nathan Hyde of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Gabe Abbott of Rock Port

3rd Place - Joey Tate of Albany

4th Place - Sammie Litherbury of Tarkio

152

1st Place - Colton Kirkham of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Luke Mason of Maysville

3rd Place - Kyle Burke of Albany

4th Place - Trulin Pankau of Rock Port

160

1st Place - Chase Davidson of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Bo Graves of Tarkio

3rd Place - Coy Sobotka of Maysville

4th Place - Hunter Coil of Albany

170

1st Place - Denton Biller of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Jake Redman of Maysville

3rd Place - Kaedon Showers of Stanberry

4th Place - Connor Brown of Tarkio

182

1st Place - Wade Stanton of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Max Heintz of Maysville

195

1st Place - Creed Webster of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Blayke Kolb of Maysville

3rd Place - Colten Stevens of Rock Port

4th Place - Aaron Schlueter of Tarkio

220

1st Place - Owen Stockbauer of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Konnor Watkins of Maysville

3rd Place - Jayden Umbarger of Tarkio

4th Place - Bryce Newby of Albany

285

1st Place - Cole Gripka of Maysville

2nd Place - Austin Colvin of Stanberry

3rd Place - Seth Cruz of Mid-Buchanan

4th Place - Grant Turnbull of Tarkio