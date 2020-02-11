Clear

Mid-Buchanan wrestling sending 2 to girls state wrestling competition

Two Mid-Buchanan wrestlers will head to the state girls wrestling competition next weekend.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 11:00 AM
Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:03 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— Two Mid-Buchanan wrestlers will head to the state girls wrestling competition next weekend.

Loren Patee and Haley Sampson each finished third in their respective weight classes. 

The two wrestlers attend North Platte and compete as part of a co-op. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: °
Monday was a mild and breezy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. This afternoon, temperatures started to rise a sunshine moved into the area. The clouds will start to move back in by tomorrow night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories