Mid-Buchanan wrestling sending 2 to girls state wrestling competition

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— Two Mid-Buchanan wrestlers will head to the state girls wrestling competition next weekend.
Loren Patee and Haley Sampson each finished third in their respective weight classes.
The two wrestlers attend North Platte and compete as part of a co-op.
