Mid-Buchanan's 1st-year soccer program ranked 10th in Class 1

The Mid-Buchanan girls' soccer team is 9-3 and ranked 10th in Class 1.

Posted: Apr 24, 2021 10:10 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

"If they want, they can do anything," Head coach Danielle Beers said. "They have the drive. They have the want to get better."

The Dragons have won three straight matches including two against Midland Empire Conference teams and both games went into two overtimes.

"It was one of those things that I know you don't have much left, but give me 10 more minutes and they said, I'll give you 11," Beers said.

Mid-Buchanan will travel to take on Lincoln Prep on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Another pleasant, spring-like day to end the weekend on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid 70s and a mostly sunny sky. Conditions will be fairly breezy with gusts up to 30mph. Temperatures continue to warm into next week with highs in the 80s on Monday. Rain and storm chances look to return on Tuesday night with lingering showers possible into Wednesday. Temperatures will be seasonable to end next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.
