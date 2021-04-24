Mid-Buchanan's 1st-year soccer program ranked 10th in Class 1

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan girls' soccer team is 9-3 and ranked 10th in Class 1.

"If they want, they can do anything," Head coach Danielle Beers said. "They have the drive. They have the want to get better."

The Dragons have won three straight matches including two against Midland Empire Conference teams and both games went into two overtimes.

"It was one of those things that I know you don't have much left, but give me 10 more minutes and they said, I'll give you 11," Beers said.

Mid-Buchanan will travel to take on Lincoln Prep on Tuesday at 5 p.m.