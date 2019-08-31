Clear

Mid-buch rolls Princeton in home opener

Dragons handle Tigers 35-0.

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 12:06 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Mid-Buchanan Dragons hosted the Princeton Tigers Friday night in game one of the 2019 season. The Dragons had no issues with the Tigers as Brayden Burleson took the opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown with Mid-Buch getting the win 35-0.

KCI SCORES:

Hamilton 40 Maysville 20
Plattsburg 7 Milan 6
West Platte 20 Lone Jack 0
North Platte 12 Gallatin 32
East Buch 18 South Harrison 22
Lawson 10 Oak Grove 28
Lathrop 42 Trenton 14

MEC SCORES:

Maryville 14 Blair Oaks 23
Chillicothe 20 Marshall 0
Savannah 12 Grain Valley 14

