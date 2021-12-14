Middle school football starting next year in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Football in St. Joseph will be changing next year with the addition of middle school football.

School officials discussed more of the addition of football at the middle schools.

The sport will begin starting next school year. The teams will be competing in a MEC type schedule.

In January, school officials will lay out the funding for the teams but just adding football.

It is something officials believe is important, and will help at the high school level.

“Well, it was something when I first got here I was really surprised that we didn't have middle school football and I think the development of the kids is very important. And I think if we want to compete moving into the future, it's something that has to be done. And as I mentioned, it's not only middle school, I think we need to also work on developing better youth programs here in St. Joseph,” Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Gabe Edgar said.