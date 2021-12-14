Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Middle school football starting next year in St. Joseph

In January, school officials will lay out the funding for the teams but just adding football.

Posted: Dec 14, 2021 10:13 AM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Football in St. Joseph will be changing next year with the addition of middle school football.

School officials discussed more of the addition of football at the middle schools.

The sport will begin starting next school year. The teams will be competing in a MEC type schedule.

In January, school officials will lay out the funding for the teams but just adding football.

It is something officials believe is important, and will help at the high school level.

“Well, it was something when I first got here I was really surprised that we didn't have middle school football and I think the development of the kids is very important. And I think if we want to compete moving into the future, it's something that has to be done. And as I mentioned, it's not only middle school, I think we need to also work on developing better youth programs here in St. Joseph,” Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Gabe Edgar said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 63°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Temperatures will be well above average again today with highs in the low to mid 60s. Our record high for today is 64. We have clear skies this morning, but clouds will continue to build into the area throughout the rest of the day. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. The winds will really start to pick up on Wednesday. A High Wind Watch will be in effect Wednesday. Gusts will be possible up to 55 mph. These wind gusts have the potential to be damaging. Most of Wednesday will be cloudy with highs making a run for the record books. Temperatures will likely land in the lower 70s. The current record high for Wednesday is 67. A cold front will move through Wednesday night giving us the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop after the front moves through with temperatures back into the 30s and 40s to end the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories