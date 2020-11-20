Midland Empire Conference revises fan guidelines for winter sports

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Midland Empire Conference has made changes to the fan guidelines for winter sports.
- Attendance will be limited to 2 family members per participant. Both home and visiting schools will have a pass list for each participant at the gate. Individual students will not be admitted unless they are family members on the pass list.
- Fans (including any family members that are students) will be expected to sit with their families and maintain social distancing from other fans. There will not be student sections.
- Face coverings will be required at all events for anyone not actively participating in the contest. This includes coaches and players on the bench.
- Wrestling tournaments will not have spectators due to space limitations with multiple teams. Non-tournaments will follow regular guidelines.
- Dance teams will be allowed to perform and attend the home events and up to 2 family members will be admitted as well. Dance teams and spectators should only attend during performances and exit after the performance. There will not be pep bands.
- Cheerleaders will be allowed at home events and will be allowed 2 family members per participant.
In a release, the MEC Board of Control is trying to take as many precautions as possible to continue to provide opportunities for students.