Midland Empire Conference revises fan guidelines for winter sports

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Midland Empire Conference has made changes to the fan guidelines for winter sports.

Attendance will be limited to 2 family members per participant. Both home and visiting schools will have a pass list for each participant at the gate. Individual students will not be admitted unless they are family members on the pass list.

Fans (including any family members that are students) will be expected to sit with their families and maintain social distancing from other fans. There will not be student sections.

Face coverings will be required at all events for anyone not actively participating in the contest. This includes coaches and players on the bench.

Wrestling tournaments will not have spectators due to space limitations with multiple teams. Non-tournaments will follow regular guidelines.

Dance teams will be allowed to perform and attend the home events and up to 2 family members will be admitted as well. Dance teams and spectators should only attend during performances and exit after the performance. There will not be pep bands.

Cheerleaders will be allowed at home events and will be allowed 2 family members per participant.

In a release, the MEC Board of Control is trying to take as many precautions as possible to continue to provide opportunities for students.