Milan takes down North Andrew in GRC showcase championship

The Milan Wildcats beat North Andrew in the championship round 64-61 winning back to back titles.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 3:18 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 3:33 PM

KING CITY, Mo. - In the GRC showcase at King City high school, in the boys first place matchup Saturday between Milan and North Andrew, Milan came away with the first-place win 64-61 making it back to back GRC championships.

Temperatures today were above normal across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A south wind pushed temperatures into the mid to upper 50s.
