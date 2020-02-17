Milan takes down North Andrew in GRC showcase championship

KING CITY, Mo. - In the GRC showcase at King City high school, in the boys first place matchup Saturday between Milan and North Andrew, Milan came away with the first-place win 64-61 making it back to back GRC championships.
