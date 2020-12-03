Missouri 8-man football coaches announce 2020 All-State teams

(MISSOURI)— Missouri 8-man football coaches have announced the 2020 All-State teams.
Southwest Livingston won the 2020 8-man state championship on Saturday, November 28 in Chillicothe against North Andrew. The championship win was the first for the Wildcats.
Here are the all-state teams:
Coach of the Year: Oren Magruder (Southwest Livingston)
1st Team Offense:
QB- Wes Hughes (Southwest Livingston)- 3,210 passing yards, 49 touchdowns, 1,221 rushing yards, and 30 rushing touchdowns
APB- Carson Thomas (North Andrew)- 1,464 rushing yards, and 1,028 passing yards
RB- Jacob Coffey (Drexel)- 1,989 yards and 42 touchdowns
RB- Parker Muff (King City)- 2,563 yards and 37 touchdowns
RB- Hayden Ecker (North Andrew)- 1,768 yards and 35 touchdowns
E- Cameron Jones (Pattonsburg)- 121 receptions, 2060 yards, and 25 touchdowns
E- Parker Kenney (Southwest Livingston)- 63 receptions, 999 yards, and 18 touchdowns
E- Chase Neptune (Southwest Livingston)- 50 receptions, 813 yards and 12 touchdowns
OL- Kaleb Chittum (North Andrew)
OL- Jackson Lunsford (North Shelby)
OL- Jaeden Sears (Southwest Livingston)
OL- Austin Colvin (Stanberry)
1st Team Defense:
DL- Wynston Walker (North Andrew)- 12 sacks, and 109 tackles
DL- Owen Oesch (Southwest Livingston)- 2 sacks, and 63 tackles
DL- Austin Colvin (Stanberry)- 6.5 sacks, and 88 tackles
DE- Gage Sanders (Drexel)- 6 sacks, and 115 tackles
DE- Brewer Wheeler (North Andrew)- 8 sacks, and 54 tackles
DE- Jaeden Sears (Southwest Livingston)- 11 sacks, and 139 tackles
DL-LB- Carson Thomas (North Andrew)- 9 sacks, 126 tackles, and 1 interception
LB- Clayton Linville (North Andrew)- 3 sacks, 204 tackles, and 1 interception
LB- Patrick Warren (Southwest Livingston)- 164 tackles and 6 interceptions
LB- Collin Sager (Stanberry)- 2.5 sacks, 154 tackles, and 1 interception
DB- Kaeden Hutchinson (Albany)- 9 interceptions, and 66 tackles
DB- Hayden Ecker (North Andrew)- 5 interceptions, 1 sack, and 65 tackles
DB- Cameron Jones (Pattonsburg)- 4 interceptions, and 129 tackles
DB- Ethan Hoerr (Southwest Livingston)- 6 interceptions, and 75 tackles
1st Team Special Teams
K- Brayden Law (Drexel)
K- Drew Quinlin (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)
P- Keaton Hannah (North Andrew)
Ret- Keaton Hannah (North Andrew)
2nd Team Offense
QB- Zane Reed (Pattonsburg)
APB- Drew Quinlin (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)
RB- Dylan Sutton (Archie)
RB- Patrick Warren (Southwest Livingston)
RB- Tucker Schieber (Stanberry)
RB- Andrew Alarcon (Worth County)
E- Kaeden Hutchinson (Albany)
E- Clayton Linville (North Andrew)
E- Brett Emig (Pattonsburg)
OL- Garrett Yager (Drexel)
OL- Jacob Chittum (North Andrew)
OL- Jaxon Schaeffer (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)
OL- Owen Oesch (Southwest Livingston)
2nd Team Defense
DL- Christian Ward (Archie)
DL- Mike Munter (Drexel)
DL- Jackson Lunsford (North Shelby)
DL- James Herr (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)
DE- Ian Hedlund (East Atchison)
DE- Morgan Anderson (Southwest Livingston)
DE- Lance Wallace (Stanberry)
DL-LB- Parker Muff (King City)
LB- Jacob Coffey (Drexel)
LB- Kaylin Merriweather (East Atchison)
LB- Gunner Miller (Liberal)
DB- Tryce Ford (Albany)
DB- Ethan Irvin (Drexel)
DB- Parker Kenney (Southwest Livingston)
DB- Justin Griffith (St. Paul Lutheran)
2nd Team Special Teams
K- Gunner Miller (Liberal)
P- Collin Sager (Stanberry)
Ret- Chase Neptune (Southwest Livingston)
3rd Team Offense
QB- Cale Stoneburner (North Shelby)
APB- Tryce Floyd (Albany)
RB- Justin Lunsford (North Shelby)
RB- Brody Scroggins (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)
E- Hunter Yahnig (Archie)
E- Dylan Schuetz (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)
E- Collin Sager (Stanberry)
OL- Kirby Stevens (Albany)
OL- Kaleb Mayfield (Drexel)
OL- Aaron Schlueter (East Atchison)
OL- Chase Moss (King City)
3rd Team Defense
DL- Cameron Nance (East Atchison)
DL- Sawyer McCallon (King City)
DL- Caedon Messer (Mound City)
DL- Keyton Laire (Norborne/Hardin-Central)
DE- Ethan Mercer (Albany)
DE- Luke Schwanke (North Shelby)
DE- Ethan Wilson (Orrick)
DE- Dallas Nowling (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)
DL-LB- Drew Quinlin (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)
LB- Levi Hunter (Archie)
LB- Landon Poppa (Mound City)
LB- Noah Greenwell (North Shelby)
LB- Dylan Schuetz (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)
DB- Carter Holocek (East Atchison)
DB- Lane Zembles (Mound City)
DB- Cale Stoneburner (North Shelby)
DB- Zander Stevinson (Orrick)
3rd Team Special Teams
P- Brayden Law (Drexel)
Ret- Ethan Wilson (Orrick)