Missouri 8-man football coaches announce 2020 All-State teams

(MISSOURI)— Missouri 8-man football coaches have announced the 2020 All-State teams.

Southwest Livingston won the 2020 8-man state championship on Saturday, November 28 in Chillicothe against North Andrew. The championship win was the first for the Wildcats.

Here are the all-state teams:

Coach of the Year: Oren Magruder (Southwest Livingston)

1st Team Offense:

QB- Wes Hughes (Southwest Livingston)- 3,210 passing yards, 49 touchdowns, 1,221 rushing yards, and 30 rushing touchdowns

APB- Carson Thomas (North Andrew)- 1,464 rushing yards, and 1,028 passing yards

RB- Jacob Coffey (Drexel)- 1,989 yards and 42 touchdowns

RB- Parker Muff (King City)- 2,563 yards and 37 touchdowns

RB- Hayden Ecker (North Andrew)- 1,768 yards and 35 touchdowns

E- Cameron Jones (Pattonsburg)- 121 receptions, 2060 yards, and 25 touchdowns

E- Parker Kenney (Southwest Livingston)- 63 receptions, 999 yards, and 18 touchdowns

E- Chase Neptune (Southwest Livingston)- 50 receptions, 813 yards and 12 touchdowns

OL- Kaleb Chittum (North Andrew)

OL- Jackson Lunsford (North Shelby)

OL- Jaeden Sears (Southwest Livingston)

OL- Austin Colvin (Stanberry)

1st Team Defense:

DL- Wynston Walker (North Andrew)- 12 sacks, and 109 tackles

DL- Owen Oesch (Southwest Livingston)- 2 sacks, and 63 tackles

DL- Austin Colvin (Stanberry)- 6.5 sacks, and 88 tackles

DE- Gage Sanders (Drexel)- 6 sacks, and 115 tackles

DE- Brewer Wheeler (North Andrew)- 8 sacks, and 54 tackles

DE- Jaeden Sears (Southwest Livingston)- 11 sacks, and 139 tackles

DL-LB- Carson Thomas (North Andrew)- 9 sacks, 126 tackles, and 1 interception

LB- Clayton Linville (North Andrew)- 3 sacks, 204 tackles, and 1 interception

LB- Patrick Warren (Southwest Livingston)- 164 tackles and 6 interceptions

LB- Collin Sager (Stanberry)- 2.5 sacks, 154 tackles, and 1 interception

DB- Kaeden Hutchinson (Albany)- 9 interceptions, and 66 tackles

DB- Hayden Ecker (North Andrew)- 5 interceptions, 1 sack, and 65 tackles

DB- Cameron Jones (Pattonsburg)- 4 interceptions, and 129 tackles

DB- Ethan Hoerr (Southwest Livingston)- 6 interceptions, and 75 tackles

1st Team Special Teams

K- Brayden Law (Drexel)

K- Drew Quinlin (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)

P- Keaton Hannah (North Andrew)

Ret- Keaton Hannah (North Andrew)

2nd Team Offense

QB- Zane Reed (Pattonsburg)

APB- Drew Quinlin (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)

RB- Dylan Sutton (Archie)

RB- Patrick Warren (Southwest Livingston)

RB- Tucker Schieber (Stanberry)

RB- Andrew Alarcon (Worth County)

E- Kaeden Hutchinson (Albany)

E- Clayton Linville (North Andrew)

E- Brett Emig (Pattonsburg)

OL- Garrett Yager (Drexel)

OL- Jacob Chittum (North Andrew)

OL- Jaxon Schaeffer (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)

OL- Owen Oesch (Southwest Livingston)

2nd Team Defense

DL- Christian Ward (Archie)

DL- Mike Munter (Drexel)

DL- Jackson Lunsford (North Shelby)

DL- James Herr (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)

DE- Ian Hedlund (East Atchison)

DE- Morgan Anderson (Southwest Livingston)

DE- Lance Wallace (Stanberry)

DL-LB- Parker Muff (King City)

LB- Jacob Coffey (Drexel)

LB- Kaylin Merriweather (East Atchison)

LB- Gunner Miller (Liberal)

DB- Tryce Ford (Albany)

DB- Ethan Irvin (Drexel)

DB- Parker Kenney (Southwest Livingston)

DB- Justin Griffith (St. Paul Lutheran)

2nd Team Special Teams

K- Gunner Miller (Liberal)

P- Collin Sager (Stanberry)

Ret- Chase Neptune (Southwest Livingston)

3rd Team Offense

QB- Cale Stoneburner (North Shelby)

APB- Tryce Floyd (Albany)

RB- Justin Lunsford (North Shelby)

RB- Brody Scroggins (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)

E- Hunter Yahnig (Archie)

E- Dylan Schuetz (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)

E- Collin Sager (Stanberry)

OL- Kirby Stevens (Albany)

OL- Kaleb Mayfield (Drexel)

OL- Aaron Schlueter (East Atchison)

OL- Chase Moss (King City)

3rd Team Defense

DL- Cameron Nance (East Atchison)

DL- Sawyer McCallon (King City)

DL- Caedon Messer (Mound City)

DL- Keyton Laire (Norborne/Hardin-Central)

DE- Ethan Mercer (Albany)

DE- Luke Schwanke (North Shelby)

DE- Ethan Wilson (Orrick)

DE- Dallas Nowling (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)

DL-LB- Drew Quinlin (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)

LB- Levi Hunter (Archie)

LB- Landon Poppa (Mound City)

LB- Noah Greenwell (North Shelby)

LB- Dylan Schuetz (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)

DB- Carter Holocek (East Atchison)

DB- Lane Zembles (Mound City)

DB- Cale Stoneburner (North Shelby)

DB- Zander Stevinson (Orrick)

3rd Team Special Teams

P- Brayden Law (Drexel)

Ret- Ethan Wilson (Orrick)