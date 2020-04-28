Missouri Special Olympics participant makes special announcement during 2020 NFL Draft

(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.) The 2020 NFL Draft conquered a first this year by doing the draft 100% virtual. Millions tuned in to watch the at-home aspect, but no one enjoyed the three-day experience as much as Arthur Murphy.

Murphy was selected to make a special announcement “community pick” in the 4th round of the draft for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Arthur is a long time Chiefs fan and this announcement came nothing but as a surprise to him.

“I thought it was a surprise,” Murphy said. “At first I thought it was something different. I thought it was a trick.”

It was no trick. Arthur was chosen by the NFL Foundation due to his involvement with Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO). He has been a multi-sport athlete for 33 years and is in the SOMO Hall of Fame.

In June of 2019, Murphy sparked a relationship with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid while filming a SOMO public service announcement. Reid was made aware of Arthur making the selection and tuned in to watch.

Arthur has been a long time Chiefs fan and was honored to represent Chiefs Kingdom during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Murphy ended with, "Thank you Chiefs fans and NFL fans, and those that watched me on TV. Thanks, Andy Reid and GO CHIEFS!"