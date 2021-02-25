MWSU Lacrosse team prepares for inaugural season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) After months of waiting and countless hours of workouts, it all pays off tomorrow when Missouri Western's Lacrosse team kicks off its inaugural season.

”The school has been really. excited and they're always asking when our game is and everything and that's a great environment to be in before first game,” said Redshirt Freshman, Madison Brady.

Without any games or records to base preseason rankings for, you'd imagine the Griffons would be picked to finish last in the conference. Wrong. Griffons picked to finish 6th in the 8-team GLVC.

“People are noticing who’s on our team, what we have and what out capabilities are,” said Assistant Coach, Courtney Baker.

While it's a new team, players say they shouldn't be doubted because they are here to prove something.

“We have some really strong players and I think we're gonna surprise some people to be honest with you,” said Grad Student, Madison Iandoli.

Since this is the first season of lacrosse at Western and in St. Joseph, the team has had to explain the sport of lacrosse to many.

"We get a lot of people that are asking like, what is lacrosse , how does it work, how do you play. So we explain a lot about the sport here," said Iandoli.

But while some may not understand the sport now, once the team starts winning, they expect the support to increase.

“I grew up where fields were already lined with a little cross lines. Um, we came out here and we had to do the lines ourselves. So I think it's a learning curve for everybody is just learning more about the game. But it's really cool. I've never been to the Midwest before I've never lived here. And there's a lot of room to grow lacrosse in the Midwest,” said Baker.

Excitements through the roof for this program because it is filled with athletes from all across coming together for a common purpose.

“I’m excited to see what happens I'm, I'm ready I haven't been at all lacrosse game in a year now," said Grad Assistant, Garland Fiser.

“I'm from New Hampshire so I'm really excited to be here and I don't know, I'm just gonna go with the flow and see how it goes, I guess,” said Redshirt Sophomore, C.C. Langmaid.

“So everybody's coming together here in St. Joseph, Missouri, of all places to start something brand new from the ground up, which is really exciting,” said Baker.