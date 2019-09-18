Clear

Missouri Western, Northwest volleyball battle in Maryville Wednesday night

Missouri Western and No. 15 Northwest Missouri State will square off Wednesday night in Maryville to open up MIAA play.

The Bearcats won both meetings between the two in 2018—winning 3-0 in Maryville and 3-2 in St. Joseph.

The Bearcats won both meetings between the two in 2018—winning 3-0 in Maryville and 3-2 in St. Joseph.

The Griffons took both matches in 2017— 3-0 in St. Joseph and 3-2 in Maryville. 

The showdown between Missouri Western and Northwest will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. 

Back-to-back days have gotten into the 90s in St. Joseph and it looks like that trend will continue Wednesday.
