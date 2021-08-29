Clear
The Missouri Western Soccer Team is aiming high this season

In one of the toughest conferences in Division II, the Missouri Western Soccer Team finished 2nd in the league last spring. And our now looking to improve on that finish.

Posted: Aug 29, 2021 9:22 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

"We had a surprisingly good season, we didn’t really expect it, but I think we are all really motivated to just like prove ourselves,” said Griffons Forward, Kaili Campbell.

“I mean it’s early, but I think, i’m really excited and I think it's going to be a great season and I think we can go to the Natty, the Championship so yea,” said Campbell.

After last spring, the Griffons expect to be able to put it all together this year. 

"I think that this fall is going to be even more successful, every practice I get more and more excited as the game days come,” said Griffons Defender, Lillian Davis.

"They’ve built their own skill set individually and now as a group I expect to be able to put all those things together and watch it all kinda elevate itself,” said Griffons Head Coach, Damian Macias.

Coming into the fall season, the Griffons are ranked 6th in the MIAA and 23rd in the Preseason United Soccer Coaches Top 25

Despite the rankings, the team says they believe they have more to prove.

"I think that just motivates us to actually get it done at the end of the day and this regular season,” said Griffons Midfielder, Kelsey Burkey.

A reason they believe they can achieve their goals? Their hard work and chemistry. 

"The girls here have been awesome and I think we have just amazing team chemistry across the board and it has been getting progressively better as the weeks have came,” said Davis.

We ended the weekend with comfortable temperatures in the mid 80s and lots of sunshine. Tonight temperatures will cool down into the 60s with calm conditions and a slight chance for a stray shower, however most of the area will likely stay dry. We start of the work week with rain chances Monday and Tuesday, where we might see scattered showers across the area. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler compared to last week with highs in the 80s.
